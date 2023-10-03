Arming the government or regulatory authorities with discretionary powers to prohibit certain technologies from the outset will neither foster innovation nor entrepreneurship. That is because the government simply does not have the expertise or bandwidth to assess new and emerging technologies. India should have learned this by now. If India had not been forced to work around the controls imposed on space and rocket technology imposed by advanced economies in the name of limiting the proliferation of strategic arms, it would not have evolved into a global space power capable of landing on the moon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}