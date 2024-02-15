The digital subversion of classical capitalism won’t last
Summary
- Sustainable digitalization calls for a return to principles of capitalism under which profits matter.
Byju’s, once the darling of India’s digital economy with a valuation of $22 billion in late 2022, is attempting to raise money at a valuation that’s a small fraction of that today. Through its roller-coaster ride, one thing has remained constant: in its 13-year history, it appears to never have been profitable. This is standard for internet companies. Amazon did not make profits in its first 6 years. How have we arrived at this model of ‘digital capitalism,’ a system where valuations are independent of firm profitability for long periods of time?