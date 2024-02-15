The digital subversion of classical capitalism won’t last

Proponents of these developments characterized this inflow as ‘patient capital’ that did not require firms to show profits or even revenues in the near term. However, while startups were given long lead times for profitability, the investors themselves did not have to exercise much hermetic patience. As the liberal consensus led to a relaxation of the rules put into place after the Great Depression to curb speculative investment, the stock market boomed. The Nasdaq stock market index that is based on a portfolio of technology stocks exhibited a three-fold increase in just 19 months spanning August 1998 to March 2000. There was a spate of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of technology companies. In November 2015, Facebook crossed $300 billion in market capitalization, overtaking the 123-year-old GE after only 11 years of existence. Early-stage investors cashed out from these IPOs if they had not already cashed out in funding rounds (usually 3 to 4 in number) that preceded the IPO. The vast wealth accruing to angel investors and tech entrepreneurs generated a fresh flow of capital for digital startups, thus creating a self-perpetuating cycle.