Opinion | The digitized 80:20 factory will outlast our lockdown

In another case, to reduce contact between its factory staff, a chemicals manufacturer retired attendance registers and in-person handovers between shifts at its factories. It now uses an app to record attendance when workers board the shuttles. This app transmits data to the mobile device of their supervisor, who allocates tasks for the shift even before they arrive. The employees receive details of their allocation on their devices and proceed directly to their work-spot upon reaching the factory. Not only does this minimize crowding, it also saves time spent on roll-calls and work allocation.