The dilemma of IAS officers under our federal structure

In such a scenario, what were the options left to an officer in the West Bengal situation? As chief secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was officially bound by instructions of the CM, unless it was illegal. Details of his advice to the CM on attending the cyclone-review meeting by the PM are unlikely to be publicly known. However, disobeying the CM could have invited swift action, by way of transfer or even suspension. Should he have resigned from the IAS or faced a charge of insubordination? A cruel choice, keeping in mind the events on that day. The pertinent point is whether the officer intentionally did what he is blamed for. His official reply does not suggest so.