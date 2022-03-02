The dividends of democracy are worth the requisite investment

Sadly, the record of the US is far from clean in that regard. A recent study by the Roosevelt Institute’s Kyle Strickland and Felicia Wong points to how America’s neoliberal economic policies fuelled discrimination and inequity in many countries. Moreover, in Chile, Cuba, Central America and elsewhere, America has intervened, often brutally, not to support democracy but to protect US corporate interests. Providing leadership to isolate authoritarian regimes and nurture democracy will thus require the US to break with significant aspects of its past and take on this responsibility as its moral obligation to chart a new course for the world.