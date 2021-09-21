The doing-better syndrome and our prisoner’s dilemma

India’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ is based on such ease improving in just two Indian cities, Mumbai and Delhi (bit.ly/2XB9CZH). Clearly, there is no reason to celebrate when only two cities do better at ‘being better’. Of course, inspired by the ‘Doing Business’ rankings, the Indian government has initiated improvements at the level of Indian states and Union territories (UTs) as well. In 2014, based on the 10 business topics tracked and monitored by the World Bank’s report, the Centre came up with a Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for Indian states and UTs. The implementation of these rankings and the Ease of Doing reforms by those administrative units has been linked to additional borrowing permissions for states, apart from other bounties (bit.ly/3hRk6va), even if these reforms may merely mean a ‘race to the bottom’. For that, arguably, is what would result from the policies that states/UTs would need to pursue in order to earn the promised rewards.