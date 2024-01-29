The Doomsday Clock’s been struck by an AI plot twist
Summary
- It’s still 90 seconds to midnight, but classic threats of extinction like nukes have been joined by an AI narrative of doom. We must pay attention as experts struggle to attain clarity.
The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic countdown to human extinction, stayed at 90 seconds to ‘Midnight’ this year after its recent annual review. This is the closest it has been to that ‘doom’ mark since it was created in 1947 following World War II by Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which updates the clock’s time every January to highlight human-created existential threats to the world. According to the Bulletin’s 2024 announcement, larger existential challenges are becoming harder to address, given the Russia-Ukraine war, our climate crisis (with 2023 designated as the hottest year on record), increasing sophistication of genetic engineering technologies and the dramatic advancement of generative AI (or artificial intelligence).