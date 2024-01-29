The Doomsday Clock’s been struck by an AI plot twist

In 2021, Google had fired two ethics researchers who co-authored an AI paper ‘On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?’ that discussed the potential risks of large language models and strategies for risk mitigation. Last March, in an open letter titled ‘Pause Giant AI Experiments’ in the midst of an AI gold rush, thousands of well-known signatories, such as Elon Musk, cognitive scientist Gary Marcus, author Yuval Noah Harari and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, asked for a six-month moratorium on the development of systems “more powerful" than GPT-4. In a New York Times op-ed, Harari offered an enthralling critique of Terminator-style situations: “Soon we will also find ourselves living inside the hallucinations of nonhuman intelligence." However, not everyone was on board with the AI doomsday narrative. Bill Gates, for example, seems optimistic. But in 2023, the world was stunned when one of the three ‘godfathers of AI,’ Geoffrey Hinton, raised concerns about the proliferation of false information, the possibility of AI overturning the job market and the “existential risk" that true digital intelligence would engender. Once again, not everyone agreed. Another ‘AI godfather’ Yann LeCun believes AI can usher in a “renaissance," for instance. In his 2019 piece, ‘Don’t Fear the Terminator,’ he said that an AI apocalypse was improbable. LeCun even compared the ‘pause’ letter to the Catholic Church’s 1440 call for a six-month moratorium on the use of movable type and the printing press!