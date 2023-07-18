The draft data privacy law surprises with its simplicity

When I first heard that the government had decided to withdraw the law it had worked on for four years and replace it with a new, simpler draft, my initial reaction was of mild disbelief. Legislators, in my experience, rarely opt for simplicity, fearing that if they do so, they may inadvertently create loopholes through which regulated entities can escape. Up until then, despite assurances to the contrary, every successive draft of the privacy law had been more complex than the one before it—to the point that the different iterations had caused it to unravel and become internally inconsistent. Even so, nothing in my personal experience led me to believe that the new draft would be any simpler than the ones that preceded it.