Opinion
The dreams of Jammu and Kashmir’s people are no longer prisoners of the past
Narendra Modi 8 min read 12 Dec 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
- Development, democracy and dignity have replaced disillusionment, disappointment and despondency in the former state.
On 11 December, the Honourable Supreme Court of India delivered a historic judgement on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). Through its judgement, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian. The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5 August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognized the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less