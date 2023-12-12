The dreams of Jammu and Kashmir’s people are no longer prisoners of the past

We harnessed the power of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Through sporting initiatives, we witnessed the transformational impact of athletic pursuits on their aspirations and futures. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organized and coaches were made available. One of the most unique things was to encourage the setting up of local football clubs. The results were outstanding. The name of the talented footballer Afshan Ashiq comes to my mind. In December 2014, she was part of a stone pelting group in Srinagar, but with the right encouragement, she turned to football. She was sent for training and excelled in the game. I recall interacting with her in one of the Fit India Dialogues, where I said it’s time for ‘Bend it like Beckham’ to move over, because it is now ‘Ace it like Afshan.’ Other youngsters began to shine in kickboxing, karate and more.