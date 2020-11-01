The dubious record of lockdowns against coronavirus

As covid-19 cases begin to rise again in North America and Europe in a putative “second wave", and governments have already undertaken or are considering re-imposing tough lockdowns, some equally tough questions need to be asked. In the first wave earlier this spring, the policy response across countries was very different. Some locked down aggressively and early, while others imposed relatively light lockdowns somewhat later and were criticized for their slow response. Yet, across the board, cases are up—in Germany, which everyone agrees handled the first wave well, and also in the UK, which has been seen, along with the US, as a country with one of the poorest responses to the crisis. Meanwhile, India, which locked down early and aggressively—with some of the most draconian measures in the world—when cases were still low, has seen a surge in cases after the lockdown was lightened.