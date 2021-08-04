The duties of nominee directors require greater clarity

Scholars such as Umakanth Varottil and Mihir Naniwadekar may disagree with this view. They argue that prima facie, it may appear that under Section 166(2) directors can treat the interest of non-shareholders as an end in itself (called the ‘pluralist model’). However, on scrutiny, it emerges that such interests can be given importance only to ultimately enhance shareholder interests. So I disagree with their opinion in the context of NDs. First, Varottil and Naniwadekar have reasoned that non-shareholder stakeholders cannot enforce their so-called rights under Section 166(2) in case directors ignore their interests. While this viewpoint is correct, it only focuses on the failure of Section 166(2) to provide a ‘sword’ in the hands of non-shareholder stakeholders if directors fail to work for their welfare, and neglects the ability of the law to provide a ‘shield’ in the hands of a non-shareholder stakeholder or director in case directors prioritize the non-shareholder stakeholder interest over that of shareholders or the company. It is this ‘shield’ that should allow NDs to accord precedence to their nominator’s interests.