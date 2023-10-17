The e-rupee is like wine: It’ll take time to mature

The UPI platform uses QR codes and works on public digital infrastructure. As Takis Georgakopoulos, global head of payments at JPMorgan, put it recently, “To me, UPI is not very different from a CBDC." Finer distinctions of whether it uses a distributed or centralized ledger format are not relevant to the public. But for the central bank, the set-up required to operationalize the latter could make a material difference. Plus, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? That said, CBDCs do have a distinct edge in cross-border financial transfers, which remain too costly, even as Western sanctions on Russia (particularly its ouster from Swift) after the Ukraine war have brought home the risks of dependence on a Western-dominated system. However, while settlement through CBDCs could be faster and cheaper, global interoperability is a prerequisite that could take time. Here again, the use-case for CBDCs has not made itself obvious, as evident from the interest shown by other countries in using UPI internationally. Earlier this year, Singapore’s monetary authority signed an agreement with RBI to link its PayNow with our UPI; this will enable customers of participant financial institutions to send and receive funds between bank accounts or e-wallets across the two countries in real-time. In China, the only country whose central bank seems to be pushing ahead aggressively with a CBDC, the rationale is that its digital payments use private infrastructure. In our case, the UPI platform was a project sponsored by RBI and is owned by a broad consortium of banks. Notably, the US, where people’s trust in authority is low and the premium placed on privacy is high, is in no rush to launch an e-dollar. Remember, unlike cash, a CBDC could let transactions be tracked centrally.

