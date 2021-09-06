The e-Rupi could take us a long way towards financial inclusion

Currently, there are 11 banks participating in the programme, but like M-Pesa, this modest beginning could be developed further to serve various other ends as well. The decision of Mswipe to include e-Rupi as a mode of payment, for example, is a step towards building a financial ecosystem based on it. The e-Rupi can prove to be useful for corporations and governments as well. Businesses can use it to provide benefits to their employees by distributing such prepaid vouchers; they could track their redemption as well. This new transfer system could be put to widespread use in public- service delivery, as it allows for money to be spent only for intended purposes and reaches the correct beneficiary. With the government’s focus on direct benefit transfers for assorted welfare programmes, the e-Rupi can prove pivotal in terms of preventing leakages and providing last-mile connectivity for routine state provisions and other forms of support.