The early verdict on tariffs: Bad economics, better politics

With Donald Trump’s return to power has come an upswell of enthusiasm for tariffs and arguments in their favor: They’ll usher in an economic “golden age," don’t cause inflation, are paid by foreigners instead of Americans, and are an effective cudgel in political disputes.

Most economists disagree, but who listens to economists these days? To test these claims we need “natural experiments": events where the effect of tariffs isn’t confounded by other stuff like promised cuts to taxes and regulations. The 72 hours in which Trump was on track to hit Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs is one such experiment.

The (admittedly preliminary) evidence is that the economic case for tariffs doesn’t hold up well: They do seem to raise prices, hurt growth, are borne at least partly by Americans, and invite retaliation that hurts exporters.

But they are a potent negotiating tool; Trump did extract pledges from Mexico and Canada to beef up border security. Enduring some hit to the economy, then, might be a price worth paying, so long as others suffer more. Call it the logic of negative-sum economics.

The market’s verdict

Between noon Friday, just before the White House said tariffs would be imposed the next day, and 10:40 a.m. Monday, when Trump announced a 30-day pause on tariffs on Mexico, the S&P 500 stock index fell 2%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller, mostly domestically focused companies, fell 2.1%. (A pause on Canada came later that day; the China tariffs have gone into effect.)

Inflation-indexed bonds priced in an additional 0.2 percentage point of inflation in the coming year, with about a quarter of that explained by gasoline, according to Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at Barclays.

With inflation risks on the rise, investors dialed back how much they thought the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year. Short-term bond yields edged up more than those at the long end, a “flattening" yield curve that tends to predict slower growth.

By the end of Tuesday, with the tariffs on Mexico and Canada paused, much of those moves had reversed.

This is just a few days of market action and hardly a guarantee that reality turns out as investors predict. The virtue of this verdict is that it’s unbiased: Investors want to make a profit, not a point.

And if they’re right, this deflates some of the defense of tariffs. Supporters argue foreigners are so dependent on the U.S. market they would sooner cut their price and eat the tariff than lose market share. Tariffs are thus a gift to the U.S. Treasury from foreigners.

But that’s not what markets are expecting, and anecdotal reports of importers and their domestic competitors raising, or preparing to raise, prices, back them up. While some domestic companies will benefit from less import competition, that needs to be weighed against damage to exporters from Mexican, Canadian and Chinese retaliation and the higher dollar.

Another clue came from oil prices. Trump announced a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, roughly $6 a barrel, most of which Canadian producers were expected to absorb since they lack pipelines to direct exports away from the U.S. Canadian oil did fall Monday, according to Platts, but only by $1.65 relative to the U.S. benchmark. The market wasn’t liquid, and wasn’t a clean read of tariff effects. But the price action suggests a lot of that $6 tariff would fall on American refiners and motorists.

The market response was more muted than when Trump hit China with tariffs in 2018 and 2019. That’s probably because investors were already pricing in some tariffs before Friday and weren’t convinced those announced Saturday would actually take effect, or stay in effect for long.

Still, the expected impact on the economy was clear: negative.

A win at the bargaining table?

But what if the goal isn’t to help the economy but to browbeat your partners into meeting your demands—on trade, on national security, on immigration? In that case, it’s OK if tariffs hurt, as long as they hurt the other guy more.

This is why, when Trump first threatened the tariffs last November, both Mexico and Canada moved rapidly to meet his demands to stem the flow of fentanyl and migrants.

But when Trump went beyond threats and implemented tariffs, the attitudes of Mexico and Canada hardened. Both prepared to retaliate while urging their consumers to buy local products. After further talks, Trump agreed to pause the tariffs.

The question then isn’t whether tariffs are an effective lever, but whether they are more effective than the alternatives. Mexico slashed the flow of migrants to the border in 2024 at the request of the Biden administration. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Canada significantly beefed up cooperation on border security. In neither case did the U.S. threaten tariffs.

Trump’s defenders insist there is a difference between tariffs for negotiation (temporary by design) and tariffs for reducing the trade deficit and collecting revenue (open-ended). But Trump himself doesn’t make such a distinction. On Saturday, he claimed the tariffs on Mexico and Canada weren’t a negotiating tactic: “It’s pure economic. We have big [trade] deficits with all three of them."

Most of the tariffs Trump imposed on China in 2018 were intended as a negotiating tactic. Nearly seven years later, they look permanent, and the U.S. and Chinese economies have begun decoupling. They trade less with each other and have sought substitutes for each other’s products and technology.

For the last 30 years, Canada and Mexico bet their futures on North American integration. If they conclude that, like China, they face higher tariffs indefinitely, that process of integration will reverse. Canada is already debating added pipeline capacity to its coasts so that its oil and gas are no longer captive to American buyers. In the end, a world with higher tariffs is a world where everyone trades less, and the leverage the U.S. derives from integration is diminished.

