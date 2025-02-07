The early verdict on tariffs: Bad economics, better politics
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2025, 01:23 PM IST
SummaryMarkets concluded tariffs on Mexico and Canada would hurt the economy and raise prices. But they got both countries to act.
With Donald Trump’s return to power has come an upswell of enthusiasm for tariffs and arguments in their favor: They’ll usher in an economic “golden age," don’t cause inflation, are paid by foreigners instead of Americans, and are an effective cudgel in political disputes.
