The early verdict on tariffs: Bad economics, better politics

Another clue came from oil prices. Trump announced a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, roughly $6 a barrel, most of which Canadian producers were expected to absorb since they lack pipelines to direct exports away from the U.S. Canadian oil did fall Monday, according to Platts, but only by $1.65 relative to the U.S. benchmark. The market wasn’t liquid, and wasn’t a clean read of tariff effects. But the price action suggests a lot of that $6 tariff would fall on American refiners and motorists.