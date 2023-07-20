The Earth’s climate is getting too close to a hot tipping point4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Capping global warming at 1.5° Celsius is proving scarily tough
Between this summer’s biblical floods, apocalyptic fires and life-threatening heat domes, people are wondering whether we’ve lurched over a climate tipping point. Climate scientists and ecologists who study tipping points say that these are merely extreme events amplified by global warming. They’ve been warning about climate tipping points for years. Now people are listening.
