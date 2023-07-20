Between this summer’s biblical floods, apocalyptic fires and life-threatening heat domes, people are wondering whether we’ve lurched over a climate tipping point. Climate scientists and ecologists who study tipping points say that these are merely extreme events amplified by global warming. They’ve been warning about climate tipping points for years. Now people are listening.

Research published last year in Science suggests the risk of a global tipping point that triggers accelerated climate warming starts to become significant when average worldwide temperatures rise 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which is likely to happen in the 2030s.

In science, a tipping point refers to a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back phenomenon, where a small change in input makes a big difference in outcome.

When climate scientists talk about tipping points, they’re looking at a shift in feedback loops—the disruption of stabilizing feedback loops and the start of new ones that amplify change. Physicists call this a positive feedback loop, but from our standpoint it won’t be beneficial.

Scientists have documented dozens of regional and local climate tipping points. Long ago, the Earth experienced planet-wide tipping points when the climate whiplashed from an ice-free hot-house to a snowball and back again.

Looking at its history for an Earth Day column a few years ago, I talked to scientists who marvelled at the habitability of Earth for nearly 4 billion years, thanks to stabilizing feedback loops. For most of that history, there was only bacteria. Sudden shifts in climactic feedback loops roiled the planet and after the advent of complex life, these led to mass death and extinction.

One more reason to be concerned today: The rate of change we’re imposing on the planet is “geologically unusual," as planetary scientist Andy Knoll told me then.

Now, scientists are worried about regional changes that tip into global catastrophes. Timothy Lenton, chair in climate change and earth system science at the University of Exeter, refers to “tipping elements"—systems of glaciers, forests and coral reefs whose collapse could trigger a form of global warming that feeds on itself. He and colleagues first identified a number of these in a 2008 study, but he said they’re generating much more interest now.

He led a recent review of studies highlighting the tipping elements that pose an immediate threat: destruction of the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, the thawing of permafrost and destruction of the world’s coral reefs.

He said the extreme events making the news this summer might represent what he calls flickering—a brief visit to the other side of a tipping point. “A complex system can sometimes start to sample a different regime or state before it takes a more permanent shift into that state," he said. “I hope it’s not the case."

The tipping point phenomenon has led to the collapse of local ecologies before, said Simon Willcock, an interdisciplinary researcher at Rothamsted Research in the UK. The Sahara Desert is an example, which went from lush to dry in cycles, the most recent one perhaps aided by humans. In a paper published in Nature Sustainability, he and colleagues created complex models of ecosystem collapse, using two examples of tipping points in relatively recent history—the Chilika Lagoon in India, where fish populations collapsed, and Easter Island, where deforestation and environmental stress led to extinction of the local human population.

He found that ecological tipping points happened much faster than previous models, when multiple stresses were taken into account, such as overgrazing, deforestation, agricultural runoff and overfishing. Natural fluctuations make tipping points more likely. Think of standing on the edge of a cliff, he said, with random gusts buffeting you toward and away from the brink. And consider someone nearby in still air on a similar cliff. “Who’s going to fall off the cliff first?" he asked. “It’s obvious, right?"

He also worries that the clearing of the Amazon might dry things out and start a massive fire, making the region drier, killing more trees, fuelling more fire and lofting more carbon into the atmosphere. It would make the climate warmer and drier, and accelerate forest loss in a vicious cycle.

Our civilization is delicate, with population centres dependent on agriculture and clean water. Although humanity survived shifts from ice ages to warm interglacial periods, humans have enjoyed a quiescent period for the last 12,000 years, as we settled down and started farming.

A climate tipping point could make life a lot harder for our species. We’re not yet over the cliff, but we’re dancing dangerously near the edge. ©bloomberg