The Earth’s climate is getting too close to a hot tipping point

The tipping point phenomenon has led to the collapse of local ecologies before, said Simon Willcock, an interdisciplinary researcher at Rothamsted Research in the UK. The Sahara Desert is an example, which went from lush to dry in cycles, the most recent one perhaps aided by humans. In a paper published in Nature Sustainability, he and colleagues created complex models of ecosystem collapse, using two examples of tipping points in relatively recent history—the Chilika Lagoon in India, where fish populations collapsed, and Easter Island, where deforestation and environmental stress led to extinction of the local human population.