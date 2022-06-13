The economic consequences of a Ukraine peace: Be very careful4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 10:42 PM IST
The history of Europe and need to manage Moscow’s incentives argue against forcing a war-reparation burden on the latter
Russia’s war on Ukraine shows no sign of ending, but it is not too soon to start thinking about how to ensure post-war Ukraine’s stability, prosperity and security. Already, two discussions are occurring: one about financing economic reconstruction, and the other about affirming Ukraine’s external security. The problem is that these discussions are proceeding separately, even though the issues are intimately related.