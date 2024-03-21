The economic consequences of legal behaviour: Letter or spirit?
Summary
- Moving from following the letter of the law to its spirit can foster innovation by making space for judgement and creativity. The New York model of crossing streets, for example, where individuals have leeway to interpret the law, facilitates Pareto improvements.
The way people navigate traffic can tell us a lot about their respective cultures. Recently, while walking to my office in midtown Manhattan, New York City, I stopped at a red light when an elderly woman with a walking stick caught my attention as she cautiously looked both left and right. When she saw that no car was close enough to hit her—assuming they adhered to New York’s speed-limit laws—she gave me a puzzled look and crossed the street. I must admit, I felt a bit foolish.