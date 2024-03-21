The economic consequences of legal behaviour: Letter or spirit?

The same is true for many other aspects of daily life. In a 2002 paper I co-authored with Jörgen Weibull, we argued that punctuality is not a genetic trait but a behaviour cultivated through coordination. Sticking to a fixed schedule becomes valuable when everyone is expected to do so. It is reminiscent of the ‘stag hunt’ game described by Jean-Jacques Rousseau in his Discourse on Inequality, in which two hunters could kill a stag by cooperating but only a hare if they go it alone. Contemporary Japan is known for its fastidious culture of punctuality. What is overlooked is that, barely a hundred years ago, Japan was known for its sloppiness with respect to time. Japan’s ascent coincided with normative transformation from tardiness to punctuality.