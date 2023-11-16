The economic consequences of the Gaza War
Summary
- Financial markets have often mis-priced major geopolitical shocks and they may have got their probabilities wrong again. The bad news is that markets seem to be placing the likelihood of regionwide non-escalation at 95%. Complacency could prove costly.
Hamas’s barbaric massacre of at least 1,400 Israelis on 7 October and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza to eliminate the group have introduced four geopolitical scenarios bearing on the global economy and markets. As is often the case with such shocks, optimism may prove misguided.