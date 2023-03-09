The economics of censoring Roald Dahl

But there’s no end to the contortions companies have to perform when they decide to go PC. DC has faced protests about casting Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who plays Wonder Woman. Like most Israelis, she has served in the country’s defence forces and thus incurred the wrath of the Palestinian side. J.K Rowling has courted her fair share of controversy saying ‘offensive’ things about transgender people and alienating the LGBT community. Who knows what will be considered ‘sensitive’ next.