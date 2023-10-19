The economy is great. Why do Americans blame Biden?
SummaryInflation is lower, but some won’t be happy until prices come down too. That would be a disaster.
There is a sharp disconnect between the U.S. economy’s underlying realities, which are good, and people’s attitudes about the economy, which remain sour. Why does President Biden’s economic performance get such bad marks when unemployment is near record lows, net jobs are still being created at a breakneck pace, and inflation has fallen notably?