The economy is great. Why do Americans blame Biden?

There is a sharp disconnect between the U.S. economy’s underlying realities, which are good, and people’s attitudes about the economy, which remain sour. Why does President Biden’s economic performance get such bad marks when unemployment is near record lows, net jobs are still being created at a breakneck pace, and inflation has fallen notably?

Although the Biden administration can’t crow about it, for fear of seeming out of touch, the economy is doing remarkably well. Consumer price index inflation over 12 months, which peaked around 9% in June 2022, has lately been running around 3.5%. The unemployment rate, which was 6.3% when Mr. Biden took office, has now been 4% or lower for 22 consecutive months. Job creation is still running well above the rate needed to absorb labor force growth. Consumers continue to spend like mad.

Yet the public is down in the mouth about the economy—and they blame Mr. Biden. On one level, this isn’t terribly surprising. When the economy does well, Americans give the president more credit than he deserves; and when it performs poorly, they give him too much blame. The question is: Why is this a time for blame rather than credit?

Part of the answer is clear. First, there are always lags in perception. People’s evaluation of the economy is backward looking, and inflation was sky high not long ago. Second, many Americans are feeling grumpy about their country these days, and some of that grumpiness rubs off on the economy.

Third, you often hear that not everyone is doing well in this economy. That’s true. But it’s always true. Even in an exuberant boom, some people are sadly left behind. We have huge inequalities in America. One may wish it weren’t so, and in my view we should do more to aid the unfortunate. But in a population of more than 330 million, some people will always be struggling.

Another part of the answer is that lower inflation isn’t enough for many people. Rather, they seem to want prices for items such as gasoline and groceries to fall back to where they used to be.

There’s a big difference between falling inflation, which we have, and falling prices, which we don’t. Inflation is the rate at which average prices are rising. When the Federal Reserve gets the inflation rate down to its 2% target, that will mark a big victory. But prices won’t return to their old levels. They will still be rising, albeit slowly.

Here’s the problem. While some prices in a modern economy—such as for gasoline and food—do go up and down a lot, most prices only go up. When these prices rise rapidly, we have high inflation, as happened in 2022. When they rise slowly, we have low inflation, as was normal before the pandemic. But the overall price level, which is a weighted average of all prices in the economy, almost never falls.

I said almost never. The price level did fall, quite a bit in fact, during the Great Depression, and briefly during the pandemic recession. It takes a truly sick economy to cause deflation.

Contrast this with the Fed’s efforts to engineer a soft landing. That means bringing down inflation, not the price level, with a modest recession or preferably none at all. Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers never had any intention of forcing the price level to fall—and they still don’t. They know how bad things would have to get to produce deflation.

The problem may be that a lot of the public does not. They long for the lower prices they remember. But they don’t think about the severe recession, or even depression, that might be necessary to get back there.

So what’s a poor policy maker to do? For the Fed, whose decision makers don’t stand for election, the answer is simple: Strive for a soft landing, not for deflation. It will make most people better off and happy about the economy. Besides, that’s the central bank’s legal mandate: to achieve low inflation and high employment.

For the president and others who must stand for election in a little over a year, it isn’t so simple. The hard truth is that other than a miscellany of this and that—such as using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to push down oil prices and negotiating lower pharmaceutical prices—there isn’t a lot the president and Congress can do to reduce prices. A deep recession might do the trick, but nobody wants that.

Mr. Blinder is a professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton and a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, 1994-96.