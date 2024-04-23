The economy is highly relevant to poll outcomes but isn’t it a two-way street?
Summary
- As India’s finance minister has indicated, economic growth matters as a welfare enabler, above all. While politics has settled this point, how politics itself could shape our economic destiny is open to contest.
Asked in an interview last week with Hindustan Times how relevant the current economy—and how people felt about it—was to India’s Lok Sabha polls, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied, “It’s very relevant because, probably for the first time, people have seen issues pertaining to their economic well-being being taken up and implemented. The word ‘beneficiary,’ laabharthi, is everywhere in the country." The FM went on to cite instances of how people had benefited from various central schemes, such as for housing, cooking gas, piped water, toilets and loans for tiny businesses. “The economy matters to the common man." Asked about inflation as a factor, she said it was within the central bank’s tolerance band, outlined a set of measures taken by the government to contain food prices, and raised a rhetorical question on the bank’s policy stance to play down price tags as a worry. To observers who lay store by an old American line, “It’s the economy, stupid," the Indian FM’s answer might sound unsatisfying. If so, the local context would urge a rethink.