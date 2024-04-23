The economy is highly relevant to poll outcomes but isn’t it a two-way street?

From a political perspective, data on economic growth and its drivers is far less salient than what it achieves by way of budget expansion for the upliftment of multitudes in need of government aid. We have more than 800 million Indians on our rolls as beneficiaries of free food handouts. Whatever the poverty line, this number suggests that welfare help needs to cover a majority of Indians. Since the needy are so numerous, a dashboard of macro variables tracked by investors would fail to reflect what matters to most voters. Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, rightist critics of Indian policy spoke of “premature welfarism" as a drag on our economy’s emergence. Modi’s slogan of “Minimum government, maximum governance" was taken to presage minimal intervention in a market economy, a capitalist turn away from public grants and do-gooder outlays. The rollout and enlargement of various schemes by the Modi administration did surprise analysts who were expecting a break from the socialist template put in place by Congress rule, but it was a call of judgement in sync with an imperative of politics: The benefits of progress must palpably be delivered to the electorate. The classic constraint on this approach is the inflationary pressure that fiscal excesses can result in. However, a central bank mandate for price stability issued in 2016 by the Centre was designed—at least partly—to stem voter discontent on this front.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

From a political perspective, data on economic growth and its drivers is far less salient than what it achieves by way of budget expansion for the upliftment of multitudes in need of government aid. We have more than 800 million Indians on our rolls as beneficiaries of free food handouts. Whatever the poverty line, this number suggests that welfare help needs to cover a majority of Indians. Since the needy are so numerous, a dashboard of macro variables tracked by investors would fail to reflect what matters to most voters. Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, rightist critics of Indian policy spoke of “premature welfarism" as a drag on our economy’s emergence. Modi’s slogan of “Minimum government, maximum governance" was taken to presage minimal intervention in a market economy, a capitalist turn away from public grants and do-gooder outlays. The rollout and enlargement of various schemes by the Modi administration did surprise analysts who were expecting a break from the socialist template put in place by Congress rule, but it was a call of judgement in sync with an imperative of politics: The benefits of progress must palpably be delivered to the electorate. The classic constraint on this approach is the inflationary pressure that fiscal excesses can result in. However, a central bank mandate for price stability issued in 2016 by the Centre was designed—at least partly—to stem voter discontent on this front.

That economic performance pales in front of the BJP’s saffron ideology as a vote-puller is another argument often made. The party’s confidence in victory, though, might not have been the same without its welfare emphasis. Fiscally speaking, this looks like the default setting to govern a country of so many have-nots. What’s left contestable is the role that inequality plays in our economy and the well-being of citizens. India’s demographic profile is a portrait of disparity. A flatter pyramid would let India emerge as a larger market, reducing the risk of an economic plateau caused by uneven avenues for upward mobility, but we have not been able to find a path that flattens the pyramid without flattening growth. Welfare packages, while vital to this aim, might not suffice. Do social conditions need to be supportive? If so, politics and economics may be inextricably linked not just from one election to the next, but also in determining the prosperity we eventually attain.