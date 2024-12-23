The education imperative: India’s Parliament must tackle its learning challenge
Summary
- If all of India’s children who couldn’t read made up a nation, it would be as large as Japan. Can such a country be prosperous? It’s for Indian parliamentarians to transform this grim reality.
In ancient Indian philosophy, vidya—or wisdom—is celebrated as the ultimate liberator, the force that dispels ignorance and uplifts individuals and societies. From the Vedic chant “Asato ma sadgamaya"—lead me from ignorance to truth—to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Nai Talim, education rooted in self-reliance and character building, a broader construct of knowledge has always been central to India’s ethos.