The elegant Godrej split: A blueprint for India Inc?
The Godrej reorganization is marked by elegance and could serve as a model for others. Indian business groups should also examine models used in the West and East for ways to ensure that ambitions of gaining size and going global are not compromised in the process.
There is class and elegance written all over the family settlement of the Godrej family, exemplifying the dignity with which its members have conducted themselves over the decades. Four years in the making, it seems thoughtful and—more importantly—respectful in addressing mutual concerns and achieving sustainable outcomes. It also displays proper succession planning at the group level for its substantial assets, whilst balancing it with responsibility to its stakeholders and the larger social responsibility associated with such big businesses.