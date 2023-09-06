The empowerment of women is a reliable formula for prosperity3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Mentorship programmes can help empower women for gender diversity to boost economic growth
In the modern era, the role of women in an economy extends far beyond the realm of social justice; it has evolved into an undeniable economic imperative that nations can no longer afford to ignore. A growing body of research consistently underscores the tangible benefits of gender diversity in the workplace, revealing that it fosters creativity, heightened productivity and profitability. A study by McKinsey, ‘The Power of Parity’, was cited by The Economist to highlight the immense economic gains countries stand to achieve. It noted that nations could see a surge in their GDP by as much as 5% to 20% if women were to participate in the workforce at levels comparable to men. The success of self-help groups (SHGs) in India is a compelling testament to women’s potential and their substantial contributions to economic growth.