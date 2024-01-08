The empowerment of women is set to strengthen our democracy
Summary
- The participation of women in electoral exercises has risen impressively and could outstrip that of men within this decade.
Women represent half the world’s population and are still largely excluded from political decision making. In India’s Lok Sabha elections, the number of women contestants seats increased from 3% of all parliamentary candidates in 1957 to 6% in 2009 and further to 9% in 2019, the last such polls held. The representation of women in the Lok Sabha, meanwhile, has increased from 4.5% in 1957 to 10.9% in 2009 and further to 14.4% in 2019. The numbers make it clear that political representation in the country is dominated by men. It will take a lot more effort to increase the participation of women, which is a very important aspect of women’s empowerment in general.