The empowerment of women is set to strengthen our democracy

Let us examine the progress made so far. The rising participation of women in India’s political arena is one of the most significant stories of the past 10 years. It took us 52 years for a 3 percentage point increase in women contestants in Lok Sabha elections, but another 3 percentage points was achieved over the span of just a decade from the 2009 polls to the 2019 elections, with ballots cast for the Lower House of Parliament in 2014 as well. Coupled with this, women voters are now playing a significantly bigger role in elections than ever before. There has been a rise in women’s voter turnout, a phenomenon that is even more pronounced in state assembly elections. Records indicate that out of the 23 major states where assembly elections were held in last five years (including those recently concluded), the turnout of women at ballot booths was higher than that of men in as many as 18 states. Of these 18 states, interestingly, the incumbent government was re-elected in 10.