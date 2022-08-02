The end of Al Qaeda?1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 10:46 PM IST
- This is a big win for America. Al-Zawahiri was believed to be a key mastermind of the 9/11 attacks
Eleven years after Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed, his close aide who took over the terrorist organization’s leadership after his death, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was also eliminated by American forces through a drone strike on his safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend. US President Joe Biden made the announcement in a televised public address.