The end of free-lunch economics and its worrisome implications

Investors’ hope that the Fed will prolong the party is not baseless. In late 1996, Fed Chair Alan Greenspan warned of financial markets’ “irrational exuberance." But markets shrugged off the warning and were proven correct. Perhaps chastened by the harsh political reaction to Greenspan’s speech, the Fed did nothing. And when stock markets eventually crashed in 2000, the Fed cut rates, ensuring that the recession was mild. In a testimony to the congressional Joint Economic Committee the previous year, Greenspan argued that while the Fed could not prevent “the inevitable economic hangover" from an asset-price boom, it could “mitigate the fallout when it occurs and, hopefully, ease the transition to the next expansion." The Fed thus assured traders and bankers that if they collectively gambled on similar assets, it would not limit the upside, but it would limit the downside if their bets turned bad. Subsequent Fed interventions have entrenched such beliefs, making it even harder for the Fed to rein in financial markets with modest moves. And now that much more tightening and consequent pain may be needed, a consensus in favour of it might be harder to achieve.