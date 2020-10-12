The enduring absurdity of following our role models

The origin of their peacock chapter itself was in a recent tweet from one of India’s most famous role models—Milind Soman, who had posted a video clip of himself sitting on the floor with his legs folded and rising without any support but from the edges of his feet. This manoeuvre had found fame a few years ago after people with impressive medical degrees claimed that the elderly who can do it tend to live longer than those who cannot. Many old people then tried to do it, and injured themselves. What was merely supposed to be evidence of fitness among senior citizens soon became something that people worked on to achieve; a bit like what we do with aptitude tests. Many more will injure themselves after watching Milind Soman’s clip. This though will not be as destructive as the recent preening of a fitness simpleton who had posted a video of himself swinging an LPG gas cylinder around claiming it was an exercise. It was in reality the very opposite—an impressive way to injure your back and shoulders.