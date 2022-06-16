The enduring mystery of giraffe necks

Incidentally, the same three biologists also found a different way to show that the Darwinian feeding competition theory didn’t hold either. In 2008, they studied the remains of 26 giraffes that had died because of a drought in Zimbabwe. The really young ones had died because they could not compete with the others. The tallest and heaviest males had died because the drought meant they couldn’t find enough to eat anyway. “Thus, the survivors of this drought were young adults," Mitchell and colleagues wrote, “a finding contrary to the predictions of Darwin’s feeding hypothesis."

