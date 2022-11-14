The enigmatic pact at the base of the Hinduja split4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 02:16 AM IST
- The pact bears eldest brother Srichand’s imprint, a testimony to his spiritual journey over the past three decades.
The Hinduja brothers have always presented a united front, whether in managing regulatory authorities across continents or in their business structure. Which is why the news over the past year of a possible rift in the family strains credulity. The simmering internecine problems at the family hold out multiple lessons for both succession planning as well as in managing family businesses, especially when there are multiple successors in the same family.