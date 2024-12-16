Opinion
The EPFO’s ATM plan is good but it must resolve its pension muddle first
Summary
- It’s welcome that this retiral fund plans to enable ATM withdrawals as part of an upgrade plan billed as EPFO 3.0, with added flexibility options, but it urgently needs to relieve its pensioners waiting for a Supreme Court order to be implemented in their favour.
The country’s principal manager of retirement savings for private-sector employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is working on a facility to let subscribers withdraw funds from their corpus through ATM cards, subject to a limit.
