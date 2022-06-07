The EPFO should let us track its equity portfolio

While returns from debt can fail to even beat inflation, especially if held to maturity without churn, and equity could indeed provide a boost, this requires special skill sets that we do not know the EPFO has acquired yet. It began in 2015 with a 5% equity limit, which was upped to 15% in 2017, but the performance of its portfolio remains a mystery, as it only puts out broad surplus numbers (these have been underwhelming in recent years). Until this opacity is addressed, pushing further ahead would be unwise. In general, employees who have a slice taken from their salaries for the fund need to be kept better informed. Qualms stem not just from doubts over its ability to pick assets that maximize value, but also from possible conflicts of interest that may arise from the government’s own agenda (like disinvestment), as seen with other state-owned entities whose purchases often reflect goals of the state more than customers. As of now, the fund’s equity portion is reported to be held via specified exchange traded funds. This sounds relatively safe. But what’s needed is full disclosure, stated upfront for all to track. Else, it must not subject an even larger portion of our nest-eggs to vagaries of the stock market. These are volatile times, too, let’s not forget.