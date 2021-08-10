It is that time of the year again when school-leaving students rush to secure admission to institutes of higher education in coveted streams. While formal education remains a large part of the educational landscape, private supplementary tutoring is a widespread socio-cultural phenomenon that has been steadily expanding its footprint in India. According to the 75th round of the National Sample Survey (bit.ly/3jFxiDp) up to 30% of school students (pre-primary through higher secondary level) across the country avail of private coaching. Expectedly, this estimate hides inter-state disparities, with more than 60% of students in West Bengal and less than 5% in Himachal Pradesh availing private tuition. A back-of-the-envelope calculation using the same data shows that school students in India reportedly spent over ₹23,000 crore in 2018 on private tutoring. Incidentally, the budget allocation for the National Education Mission was nearly ₹28,000 crore in the same year. Clearly, students and their parents are willing to spend generously for an academic edge in today’s competitive world.

Despite its growing popularity, the general attitude towards private tutoring is difficult to gauge. While many students and their parents consider private tutoring to be indispensable, others believe supplementary help is taken only by ‘weak’ students. Mainstream teachers admit that tutors mostly teach students how to score well on tests, inhibiting their creativity and inquisitiveness by providing quick ‘recipes’ to ‘solve’ questions. Factors such as household characteristics, peer pressure, intense competition and school quality (or its perception) influence the decision to avail of supplementary tuition. Analyses that use data from the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER, 2018) suggest a negative association between tuition participation and school-quality indicators at government schools in rural areas. Students at schools which satisfy pupil-teacher ratio norms stipulated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act are found to use less private tutoring, as compared to students studying at schools that do not satisfy those norms. Further, tuition participation and expenditure have been found to be higher among boys and among children of wealthier households, pointing to a gender and income divide in access to private tutoring.

Private tutoring is perceived to be an important contributor to a student’s academic success. This perception further fuels the demand for such tutoring. This belief, though, may not be unfounded, since an analysis using data from ASER 2018 shows that elementary math and reading skills are higher among class 1, 2 and 3 students who take private tutoring. Such a positive effect can accumulate over the years and exert a significant long-term influence on educational outcomes, but on the flip side, it may exacerbate learning disparities between privileged and marginalized students.

Given the gender and income divide in tuition participation and its impact on learning, there are potentially serious equity implications of the growth of private tutoring in India. Further, the pedagogy employed by tutors seems to reinforce rote learning and hamper critical thinking skills among students, which undermines the true intent of education. The recently introduced New Education Policy recognizes a need to ‘eliminate’ private tutoring. However, historically, India’s policy response to this issue has largely been lukewarm. For instance, questions raised in Parliament concerning the fee and advertising practices of coaching centres have received mostly unsatisfactory responses from the concerned respondents, possibly because of the informal and unregulated nature of operations within the country’s coaching industry.

Private tutoring is ingrained in the cultural fabric of society, and instead of perceiving it as a ‘shadow’ which needs to be curtailed, policymakers could leverage the services of tutors or volunteers to provide individualized attention and remedial instruction at no cost to students. This can be done by using a voucher-based system to reduce the financial hardship of the socio-economically disadvantaged. Initiatives by the NGO Pratham and Teach for India have been successfully involved in providing supplementary tutoring to the underprivileged, and systematic collaborative efforts with these organizations could yield benefits. This is especially relevant for the medium-term in the post-covid era, with first-generation learners and other disadvantaged students expected to experience a loss of learning on account of pandemic-disrupted academic schedules. The digital infrastructure set up in recent years could be used to facilitate a tutoring provision across geographical boundaries to minimize the learning loss. On the other hand, given the time costs and financial burden of private tutoring, reducing the dependence on tutoring itself could be an additional policy objective, which can be achieved by improving the quality of teaching at schools. Since its inception, the focus of RTE norms has been on infrastructure and governance, and an improvement in these two aspects is visible across schools. There is an urgent need now to shift attention to the quality of teaching, pedagogy and curriculum, so that students are able to meet their learning needs in school itself.

Parul Gupta is assistant professor, economics at Indian School of Business and Finance, New Delhi

