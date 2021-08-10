The equity challenge thrown up by our culture of private tuitions

Private tutoring is ingrained in the cultural fabric of society, and instead of perceiving it as a ‘shadow’ which needs to be curtailed, policymakers could leverage the services of tutors or volunteers to provide individualized attention and remedial instruction at no cost to students. This can be done by using a voucher-based system to reduce the financial hardship of the socio-economically disadvantaged. Initiatives by the NGO Pratham and Teach for India have been successfully involved in providing supplementary tutoring to the underprivileged, and systematic collaborative efforts with these organizations could yield benefits. This is especially relevant for the medium-term in the post-covid era, with first-generation learners and other disadvantaged students expected to experience a loss of learning on account of pandemic-disrupted academic schedules. The digital infrastructure set up in recent years could be used to facilitate a tutoring provision across geographical boundaries to minimize the learning loss. On the other hand, given the time costs and financial burden of private tutoring, reducing the dependence on tutoring itself could be an additional policy objective, which can be achieved by improving the quality of teaching at schools. Since its inception, the focus of RTE norms has been on infrastructure and governance, and an improvement in these two aspects is visible across schools. There is an urgent need now to shift attention to the quality of teaching, pedagogy and curriculum, so that students are able to meet their learning needs in school itself.