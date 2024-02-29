Opinion
The EU is planning clear emission-capture norms for its carbon market
Summary
- The EU is moving on a front that could set standards for exhaust removal certification and enable this aspect of the net-zero effort to join its platform for carbon trading.
The European Union (EU) is quietly setting the direction for the future of carbon markets, with two pieces of regulation clearing big hurdles in recent weeks. Watch closely, because these initiatives will reshape the industry.
