The EU is planning clear emission-capture norms for its carbon market

The directive says companies can only make claims using offsets if they’ve already reduced their carbon footprints as much as possible and can only use such schemes for residual emissions (greenhouse gas emissions remaining in the atmosphere once reduction possibilities have been exhausted). Carbon credits must be certified under the CRCF. It includes a reference to the like-for-like principle, meaning that companies cannot claim fossil-fuel CO2 emissions (which remain in the atmosphere for centuries) have been offset by short-term removals like planting trees. Only permanent carbon removal will be valid.