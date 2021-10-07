The EU’s aim of carbon neutrality could disrupt trade

While we may have to wait for the CBAM mechanism to become operational in 2026 for us to assess its full implications, we must prepare for it well in time. Of the five initial sectors under the EU’s new regulation, iron and steel appears to be the most vulnerable, given that the carbon-emission intensity of Indian steel plants is currently in the range of 2.3-2.8 tonnes for every tonne of crude steel produced, higher than the world average of just 1.8 tonnes (as per the World Steel Organization). India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions under the 2015 Paris Agreement aim at reducing this sector’s carbon intensity to 2.4 tonnes by 2030, down from 3.1 tonnes in 2005, and the industry is on track for that. Although about half of India’s iron and steel production is done via electric method, which emits less carbon than the traditional oxygen furnace, emissions embedded in the use of coal for energy is still a concern. A more fail-safe approach for the world’s second largest steel producing nation would be to become carbon competitive in the medium to long run, by moving aggressively towards sustainable production. A trade deal with the EU that takes into consideration the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities" under the Paris pact may open some space for a combined but fair contribution to the cause of carbon reduction. A trade deal is imminent and will buy time for India to bring down emissions to desired levels.