The EU’s CBAM has lent urgency to fair carbon prices
The EU plan of a carbon charge on imports is unfair and we should call out violations of the Paris pact
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) went into force on 1 October 2023. Covering iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilizer and electricity, it requires the direct and indirect carbon emissions of these goods to be reported for their import into the EU. The product categories include specified precursors and are expected to progressively cover more products. Studies by the World Bank and UNCTAD have highlighted that the CBAM could have a significant impact on the competitiveness of developing countries that export the covered goods to the EU.