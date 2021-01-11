The EU’s China deal doesn’t enhance its global stature

Given China’s track record, it is appropriate to question the EU officialdom’s confidence in China fully implementing the commitments it has made under this pact. It is ironical that in a year when China went back on multiple commitments, the EU decided to put its faith in Beijing’s word, rather than on empirical facts. Forget its territorial commitments in the South China Sea or in the Himalayas, China’s approach on economic issues has been equally problematic. It tightened foreign investment rules and used administrative barriers to constrain foreign firms in key domestic markets. Never shy of using trade and economic ties for geopolitical ends, its conduct at the height of the covid crisis and the particularly egregious treatment of Australia in recent months should have been enough to raise alarm bells in the corridors of power in Brussels.