The EU’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs seems to work

Europe’s strategy has three prongs. First, it wants to show strength. As with metals, the EU will probably retaliate against the car tariffs. It will also put together a response to the now-lowered across-the-board tariffs, to signal that it does not intend to roll over (and will use its huge market for leverage). Ms von der Leyen said that even as it puts its current countermeasures on hold for 90 days, it will continue preparing them to be implemented if they become necessary.