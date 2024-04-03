The EU’s sustainability directive may weaken trade ties
Summary
- Its mandate may be well intended but it has some weaknesses that must be fixed by European Parliament.
The European Council recently approved the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), a due-diligence requirement that creates a legal liability for EU-based firms arising from any environmental and human-rights violations (including labour rights) within their supply chains. The CSDDD awaits a nod from the European Parliament, which is going for elections in June. Indian exporters are still grappling with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that will effectively tax our carbon-intensive industries serving EU markets. The CSDDD might not only add to that financial burden, but also result in a loss of EU business for Indian firms.