The EU’s sustainability directive may weaken trade ties

Upstream business partners include suppliers of goods and providers of services to a compliance-bound company—be it related to design, extraction, sourcing or the manufacture of a product or fulfilment of a service—among others. Many industries in developed countries rely on suppliers in the Global South for reasons like cheap labour, business incentives for the set-up of manufacturing units in other countries and other cost advantages that can allow competitive pricing. India exports both raw materials and manufactured products, as well as many services, to the EU. In 2021, the most imported manufactured goods into the EU from India were ‘other manufactured goods’ (47%), followed by machinery and vehicles (19%) and chemicals (19%). By value, the EU that year was the second-largest destination for Indian exports (14.9% of the total). Prima facie, the CSDDD will cover all goods and service companies associated with such exports, including MSMEs.